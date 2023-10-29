BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Justin Trudeau And The Media Are Now Blaming Pfizer For Killing Canadians With COVID Policies
1932 views • 10/29/2023

Justin trudeau, every doctor in the country, all the media in the country and all of the police who forced you to get needles that killed your children are now cleaning innocence and blaming Pfizer for the entire event. Remember when I told you this was going to happen? Well of course you don't, you were too busy calling me racist another stupid names that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation told you to call me. This is what happens when adults don't think for themselves, they die and those who are responsible walk away scot-free by blaming somebody else.

Www.freedomreport.ca

#Covid #covid-19 #pandemic #scamdemic #Pfizer #needles #vaccine #va# #Medical #AHS #Alberta #YYC #Toronto #Canada #JustinTrudeau

communismhivmasksontariocovid19coviddougfordheartattackmonkeypox
