🔥🔥LIVE - Exclusive With Dr. Drew Pinsky On Survival In The COVID Era As Healthcare Becomes Warfare. And BONUS - The Persecution Of Bitcoin Whistleblower Roger Ver - With Tracy Thurman!🔥🔥





Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joyShow more



Healthcare politicized, militarized and weaponized.



One must always realize that a centralized, institutional (and lucrative) apparatus big enough to provide “health” to every person, could very easily be inclined towards incentivized death especially in times of financial crisis, political upheaval and perceived global catastrophes.



Dr. Drew Pinsky is one of the most prolific voices in American health who has witnessed and reported on the transformation of our health institutions via his independently produced show ‘Ask Dr. Drew’. More importantly - we witnessed Dr. Drew transform his position on vaccines during COVID which was a spectacular example of honesty, humility and curiosity.



Today we will talk with Dr. Drew about health in America, what it means, where it is going and how to survive in an increasingly hostile system which seems to be more about power and profit than health and wellness.



Tune in TODAY ———>



https://rumble.com/v5xvy75-live-exclusive-wdr.-drew-health-and-survival-in-the-covid-era-as-healthcare.html



Please Support Our Sponsors:



Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy



If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 10, 2024



ROBO-DOC: World’s first AI hospital unveiled in China with robot doctors who ‘can treat 3,000 patients A DAY & will save millions’ https://www.technocracy.news/robo-doc-worlds-first-ai-hospital-unveiled-in-china/



Climate LOCKDOWNS Looming? How Trump’s involvement with leftist climate policies began way before COVID: https://www.stridentconservative.com/covid-lockdowns-carbon-taxes-and-the-coming-climate-emergency/



Here it comes - Disease X Fear Porn Ramping Up: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/here-comes-disease-x-outbreak



A Presidential Pardon Seems To Be Roger Ver’s Only Hope As He Moves For Dismissal: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/roger-ver-moves-dismiss-us-tax-evasion-charges-unconstitutional



SIGN THE OPEN LETTER TO FREE ROGER VER: https://www.freerogernow.org/#allegations



SJ Show Notes



Follow Dr. Drew on Twitter: @drdrew



Watch Dr. Drew HERE: www.drdrew.com



Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy



Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6



Show less



