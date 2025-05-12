Dark Forces (1995, PC)

Dark Forces is a first-person shooter developed and published by LucasArts. It was also released for Playstation and classic Mac.



The story begins shortly before the events of "A New Hope". You take the role of Kyle Kartan, a mercenary and former soldier of the Empire who now more or less works for the Rebels. Your first missions deals with stealing the construction plans for the Death Star for the Rebels which were used during the events of "A New Hope". After the destruction of the Death Star, the main story sets in. An ambitious general of the Empire has brought up a new military project to wipe out the Rebellion. It is a new type of Stormtrooper called "Dark Trooper". A first test is a huge success for the Empire, the troopers wipe out an entire secret base of the rebels within minutes. Kyle is hired again by the Rebellion in order to gather more information on the new troopers and find a way to deal with them.

