PT-22 / NO TRUTH - HOS 4.1 f/Prof Truth

This is the Pre Show where I go over show notes we were unable to cover in the Friday night show. Focus is on Hos 4.1 No Truth of love for God in the Nation. We show you Hitler's speech where he prclaims to be a Christian following Jesus Christ! No wonder the "usual suspects" want him villified at all costs!