Democrats unite on replacing Biden after disastrous debate performance!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
10 views • 10 months ago

Every CNN panelist agrees Biden has to go after his demented state exposed in debate | Did Biden have an earpiece? | WH excuse: Biden had a cold | MSNBC says Biden is staying in the race | Supreme Court guts the First Amendment | Prison camps for patriots in all 50 states | Federal judge allows First Amendment lawsuit to proceed against tyrannical school board president | Oklahoma requires public schools start teaching Bible immediately | US sanctions to provoke Russia similar to WWII provocation of Japan | The draft is slavery to globalist bankers | Russian MOD says US to release new weaponized virus ahead of election | Canadian grocery bills skyrocketShow more


