BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overcoming Challenges: The Impact of Forgiveness on Health and Relationships
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 6 months ago

#authorinterview #podcast #bookreview


https://amzn.to/41DxN8S

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Overcoming Adversity: Personal Journey and Lessons Learned

00:06:01 - Understanding Polygamy: Cultural Insights and Personal Reflections

00:11:25 - The Importance of Forgiveness in Personal Growth

00:16:48 - Finding a Helper: The Role of Support in Life

00:22:11 - Writing Books: Sharing Knowledge and Experiences

00:27:45 - Agents of Restoration: Returning to Original Intent

00:33:29 - Love as a Decision: Building Strong Relationships

🌐 Welcome to another thought-provoking episode where we connect with audiences worldwide through platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, and more. Our guest, Mr. Kioko, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, having grown up in a polygamous family and overcoming numerous obstacles. His journey to becoming an author was fueled by a desire to share his story and help others navigate the complexities of forgiveness and personal development.


 In his first book, Mr. Kioko addresses the detrimental effects of holding onto resentment and the freedom that comes with forgiving those who have wronged us. Today's discussion covers a range of topics, including the dynamics of marriage, the decision to love, and the importance of choosing a partner who complements your life's mission.


 This episode is packed with insights that challenge conventional thinking and encourage viewers to embrace a life of purpose and harmony.



https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond


⚡ VidChapter AI generated these chapters, try it out https://vidchapter.com/?affiliate=yayadiamond

Recommended podcast platform get 10% off: https://podopshost.com/register/?ref=yaya

Keywords
podcastfinancesshout outyaya diamonddream chasers radiospotify podcastwomen podcastreleationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy