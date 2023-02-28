BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Political SB "winning," (VAXX-pusher) Uche dies, D.Hamlin $ell$ out & lethal new norm - WHO CARES...?!?
Nicodemus Serpico
Nicodemus Serpico
2 followers
56 views • 02/28/2023

PCR test is faulty, COUPE-19 LuckDown dictates were detrimentally diabolically backward, Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine/etc. PRE-EXISTING cures were perfectly effective for a relatively non-lethal (fabricated) "plague," science became top-dated mandate with extreme prejudice & absolute censorship, yet over 3 years of 2 weeks to "flatten curve" and psychos are still going around muzzling themselves and pushing toxic serums as NEW NORM....!?!?!  WTFH  

SEE FOR YOURSELF production - This video ignores the Dual Coding theory to bombard you with nonstop overwhelming facts, so strap in! It begs the question of whether or not the NFL is actually *scripted (and if you're still wondering about that, then you might be a fan of the WWE); whether it is used as a typical vehicle of Mass Media Malarkey/propaganda; challenging the question of why the NFL nor its Players' Association have been held accountable yet with regards to its historical stance on lethal practices (what some go as far as labeling "historical fasscissm"); is "GETTING MINEZ" all that really matters or do Alleged "conspiring postulates" have merit thereby directly affecting you and all around you; and what are you actively doing to embody and encourage ceasing detrimental change or diabolical quid pro quo...? +++

nfldeathmurdergenocidejablockdownvaxxcovid-19rodgersadverse-eventshamlinuchenuremburg2offseason
