The New American | Alex Newman, Behind The Deep State:

Aladdin: BlackRock's Shady AI System That Even Its COMPETITORS Use





BlackRock has a shadowy Artificial Intelligence-powered system known as Aladdin that plays a key role in managing tens of trillions of dollars and shaping the global economy, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.





The "risk management tool," as the corporate Leviathan describes it, is called the Asset, Liability, Debt and Derivative Investment Network. It is considered so powerful and essential that even BlackRock's leading competitors such as Vanguard and State Street now rely on it, along with major insurers, pension funds, and others with huge amounts of investible funds.





What is not known, though, is how it is programmed, potentially putting the global economy at risk of catastrophe as BlackRock works to bring businesses around the world under the control of the Deep State.





Watch Part One at https://thenewamerican.com/blackrock-driving-business-into-the-arms-of-the-new-world-order-part-one/





