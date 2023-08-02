jimmydoreshow RFK Jr Odiously Defends Israel - Agrees To Debate Max Blumenthal On Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jimmydoreshow RFK Jr Odiously Defends Israel - Agrees To Debate Max Blumenthal On PalestineThe Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBVPSTYH240
https://rumble.com/v33uuqz-rfk-jr.-accused-of-nzi-dog-whistle.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JBVPSTYH240/
https://www.facebook.com/24JimmyDore
RFK Jr Odiously Defends Israel - Agrees To Debate Max Blumenthal On Palestine!