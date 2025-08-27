BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Londonistan, Alt-Health Antichrist, ZULU, PEELERS, Jesuit Dobson, Crusader Comic, Chappelle
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
9 views • 3 weeks ago

SR 2025-08-26 #214

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #214: 26 Aug 2025

 

Topic list:
* Lawrence reports in: the “United Kingdom” and Europe are cesspools of tyranny.
* The Five Solas.
* The “Anglican Communion”.
* Robbin “Medicine Girl” Stebbins hates Jesus Christ, the Bible and Christians (because Jesuit James Martin).
* “ZULU”—the JESUIT hatred for Christians in movies that glorify British colonialism.
* “Til Death Do Us Part” vs. “All In The Family”.
* Flying Monkey Constables Chris and Aylesbury Steve give the 411 on “Hendon”.
* “PEELERS!”
* “DOCTOR SPOCK”
* Everyone’s talking about Cracker Barrel going “woke”... “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!”
* James Dobson’s focus was on the FAMILY (and how much he has in common with the Whore Drunk on the blood of the Saints).
* Ecumenism and the Orthodox Church.
* Keir Starmer says the way to not have another Axel Rudakubana mass knifing is for Amazon to stop knife sales.
* Nicholas De Santo, the comic Crusader, on: “King Charles” and the “Church of England”, “Jews and Muslims”, Justin Trudeau, “Miss Germany”, “TV commercial black men with white women”.
* Mixed-race couples.
* Why the Brits have bad teeth.
* Who represents Europeans tired of having “migrants” jammed down their throats and up their asses?
* Anglican Crazy Golf.
* Ambulance-chasers gone wild—Jews & Jesuits edition: boneless chicken and Hyundais.
* “Pitch Meeting” for “300”
* John Cena, “Peacemaker” and the Altar Boys of Late Night
* WHY “Chappelle” “got corrected” and what he is now: “down for the (Palestinian) struggle”.
* “Ark Survival Ascendent Uterus”
* Amazon loves me so much, it wants to warn me about this recall.

Keywords
hollywoodjewsjesuitscracker
