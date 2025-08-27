Londonistan, Alt-Health Antichrist, ZULU, PEELERS, Jesuit Dobson, Crusader Comic, Chappelle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-08-26 #214
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #214: 26 Aug 2025
Topic list:
* Lawrence reports in: the “United Kingdom” and Europe are cesspools of tyranny.
* The Five Solas.
* The “Anglican Communion”.
* Robbin “Medicine Girl” Stebbins hates Jesus Christ, the Bible and Christians (because Jesuit James Martin).
* “ZULU”—the JESUIT hatred for Christians in movies that glorify British colonialism.
* “Til Death Do Us Part” vs. “All In The Family”.
* Flying Monkey Constables Chris and Aylesbury Steve give the 411 on “Hendon”.
* “PEELERS!”
* “DOCTOR SPOCK”
* Everyone’s talking about Cracker Barrel going “woke”... “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!”
* James Dobson’s focus was on the FAMILY (and how much he has in common with the Whore Drunk on the blood of the Saints).
* Ecumenism and the Orthodox Church.
* Keir Starmer says the way to not have another Axel Rudakubana mass knifing is for Amazon to stop knife sales.
* Nicholas De Santo, the comic Crusader, on: “King Charles” and the “Church of England”, “Jews and Muslims”, Justin Trudeau, “Miss Germany”, “TV commercial black men with white women”.
* Mixed-race couples.
* Why the Brits have bad teeth.
* Who represents Europeans tired of having “migrants” jammed down their throats and up their asses?
* Anglican Crazy Golf.
* Ambulance-chasers gone wild—Jews & Jesuits edition: boneless chicken and Hyundais.
* “Pitch Meeting” for “300”
* John Cena, “Peacemaker” and the Altar Boys of Late Night
* WHY “Chappelle” “got corrected” and what he is now: “down for the (Palestinian) struggle”.
* “Ark Survival Ascendent Uterus”
* Amazon loves me so much, it wants to warn me about this recall.
