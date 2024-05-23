Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 22

«The Americans use their diplomatic governments abroad to gather information. Even we in Russia use all Western missions for this purpose, using their diplomatic immunity to wiretap and monitor critical Defense Department facilities and administrations»

