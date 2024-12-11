The City of Lebanon, Ohio Largest Midwest Horse Drawn Carriage Parade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec. 7, 2024. The video cuts in and out because of the size of the crowd.
Lebanon's historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2024. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and more. There will be no riders on horseback, nor are motorized vehicles permitted, making it a truly unique holiday tradition.
