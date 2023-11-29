BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rogan on COVID: By now, EVERYONE should realize that we were all hoodwinked.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
152 views • 11/29/2023

Joe Rogan & Dr. Shawn Baker on the COVID Madness: 'This Cannot Happen Again'


"This guy named Greg Anderson – he was a Special Operations Army Ranger, 15 tours overseas. Comes back as a Seattle cop during the pandemic and they're like, 'Hey, you need to go arrest this lady for doing people's nails at her home.' And he's like, 'I'm not doing that. This is total bullshit.'


And he made a video, and it went viral. And the Seattle Police Commissioner said, 'Hey Greg, we agree in principle with what you're saying, but you got to take down that video.' And he just said, 'No, f*ck you. I'm not going to do it.' So they fired him.


And so he got a GoFundMe page and he raised a bunch of money, and he opened a jiu-jitsu studio in a CrossFit Gym. He's like, 'I make more money now as a jiu-jitsu guy than I ever did as a cop.'"


https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1729722105875357905

Keywords
joe rogandr shawn bakerbiological warfarepowerfuljrecovidjre experience
