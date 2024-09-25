Politics in My Personal Life?

Stefan Molyneux shares his views on politics, highlighting his disinterest due to perceived limitations on free will and speech. He discusses self-criticism, ideal standards, and free will, linking them to Christianity, liberalism, and atheism. Molyneux explains his Universal Preferable Behavior (UPB) framework, comparing it to the scientific method for assessing moral propositions. He envisions a society based on UPB principles emphasizing rationality, universality, and consistency in moral theories and voluntary interactions.





