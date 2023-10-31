Biden's southern border in the spotlight as concerns over terrorist encounters grow

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall urged President Biden and DHS to disclose key information on terrorist encounters at thesouthern border amid Israel-Hamas war on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'#foxnews #fox #sundaynightinamerica







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



