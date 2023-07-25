Brian & Jessi Show | Protecting Your Spouse | Episode 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you have your spouse’s back above all others? Pastors Brian and Jessi discuss our responsibilities towards each other in marriage and how you can help create a safe place for your spouse.
___________
Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"