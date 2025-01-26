BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET 🎭 [ORIGINAL 1979 BROADWAY MUSICAL COMMERCIAL]
7 months ago

Pulled this out in light of this recent occurrence: McDonald's Settles Lawsuit for selling HUMAN MEAT!!!


https://old.bitchute.com/video/DRXCo2Fq217Z/


Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 1979 musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and libretto by Hugh Wheeler. The musical is based on the 1973 play Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond.

Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre on March 1, 1979 and ran for 557 performances. It was directed by Harold Prince with musical staging by Larry Fuller. It starred Len Cariou as Sweeney Todd and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett. The musical tells the story of Benjamin Barker, alias Sweeney Todd, who returns to London after 15 years' transportation on false charges. When he learns from his former landlady Mrs. Lovett that his wife poisoned herself after being raped by the judge who wrongly transported him (Judge Turpin by name), he vows revenge.

Tony Awards it took Best Musical, Martin Richards

Best Book of a Musical,Hugh Wheeler

Best Original Score,Stephen Sondheim

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Len Cariou

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Angela Lansbury

Best Direction of a Musical Harold Prince

Best Scenic Design, Eugene Lee

Best Costume Design , Franne Lee

and Ken Jennings played Tobias Ragg and received the 1979 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90vBH847AD4


Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90vBH847AD4


https://ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/ken-jennings-sweeney-todd


Of course, VfB would be remiss in not mentioning The Butcher of Brooklyn, Levi Aron: FRANKENFOOT THEATRE EPISODE 27 🍕🧒😋💀 I'LL HAVE A SLICE OF LEIBY, PLEASE


https://old.bitchute.com/video/1TJn7nq8NDah/

Keywords
cannibalismbroadwayleiby kletskymulti pronged attacksweeney todd the demon barber from fleet streetmcdonalds lawsuitlevi aron the butcher of brooklyn
