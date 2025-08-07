BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ally's Army - A Tribute to Ally Carter (SRA Survivor)
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 month ago

Ally's Army - A Tribute to Ally Carter (SRA Survivor)

Written and performed by Firstborn UniQorn

Music created using SUNO

This song was written for Ally Carter, and for all the other children who are currently lost in the Child Trafficking Sex Slave system. May The Holy Father protect them and bring them all home safely.

All lyrics, vocals and rights to the music are my own.

All content is based on my own beliefs, research, opinions and lived experience. Please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions.

For entertainment purposes only.


Keywords
child sex traffickingsave the childrenally cartertrafficking survivorallys army
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy