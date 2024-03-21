Vax pushing politician killed by the vax - Sometimes things just work out.💉🪦

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
March 21, 2024
Get your vaccine card he said. I guess he got his.
Feb 20, 2024
"Green MP Efeso Collins dies | nzherald.co.nz"
Green? Looks black to me. Another dead liberal. The deep state is making them faster than they are killing them however.
Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fTow6fi89Dtd/