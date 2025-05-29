1215 Magna Carta is False Jew Ponzi Scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114590563368100687
I am SvenVonErick on X. #WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
Voicemails to 1 706 740 9324. Viber & Whatsapp 1 860 574 0695. We need to be Amish with Electricity & live Common Law Peoples Grand Juries to exclude Jew LBGTQ+ out of our daily life & keep them separate to consider them roaches, parasites, rodents, non human Demon Possessed 👺 🌈✡️🇦🇷 out to destroy the surface of the Planet. The Trump Regime talks a good game but DHS FEMA run out of Israel & Basile Switzerland is to round up all Trump Supporters & Donald J. Trump seems to be all in for going after Antisemitism. 20 years in Prison for having a Bible or talking about Christianity???!!!