AIPAC, NYC’s Future Mayor & The Warmongers Trying To Undermine President Trump
* Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene serves Georgia’s 14th congressional district.
* Many of her colleagues in Congress seem loyal to a foreign power.
* That is disgusting and immoral.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 June 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-marjorie-taylor-greene