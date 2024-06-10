Cynthia... The video and the following description is from Lyudmila Bentley, Russell's widowed wife. I think it's now day 61 since murdered, at the time of this video posting on June 9, 2024. Sadly still no remains, no new information...:

What was June 3, 2015 like in the vicinity of Donetsk airport? Right from his position "Texas" goes with the guys from "Essence of Time" information center to show the real situation there, where civilians live, to open the eyes of Americans and Europeans who are blinded by the lies of the Western media. From the very beginning they come under fire from the Ukrops and Georgian mercenaries.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ This video has been removed from YouTube along with Russell's channel. So, watch and share the unique footage to preserve for history.

UPD: "Cat" and "Toro" are on the video together with "Texas". Camera and video editing by "Altai".

