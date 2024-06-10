BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ - ESSENCE OF TIME*DPR - Texas in Donetsk - June 3, 2015 - (day 61 since Murdered in Donetsk)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 11 months ago

Cynthia... The video and the following description is from Lyudmila Bentley, Russell's widowed wife. I think it's now day 61 since murdered, at the time of this video posting on June 9, 2024. Sadly still no remains, no new information...:

What was June 3, 2015 like in the vicinity of Donetsk airport? Right from his position "Texas" goes with the guys from "Essence of Time" information center to show the real situation there, where civilians live, to open the eyes of Americans and Europeans who are blinded by the lies of the Western media. From the very beginning they come under fire from the Ukrops and Georgian mercenaries.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ This video has been removed from YouTube along with Russell's channel. So, watch and share the unique footage to preserve for history.

UPD: "Cat" and "Toro" are on the video together with "Texas". Camera and video editing by "Altai".

Lyudmila Bentley

--


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy