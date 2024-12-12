LEMME GUESS... "THE ALIENS WANT THE GUNS", ... RIGHT?

JUST A QUICK RABBIT HOLE THAT MAKES JUST A LITTLE TOO MUCH SENSE...

Is that what all this BULL-SHEEIT is about? Guns? Becuz that's what this "Alien Roll-out" is. It has their fingerprints ALL OVER IT...

Wether true or not... They're doing It in a way to maximize their Agenda efforts and will aim it at whatever rights they need to break... For good reason, of course? I mean... "We just wanna rule your ass ad this whole thing about you defending you .. can't have it"

How about: "People won't stop shooting at the aweeee-ins" so, you know, guffaw guffaw, awwwh shucks... Uhhh .... Duuuhhhh... We gotta take em". Or I'll the gov spin it like the "Aliens are confiscating the guns, or else we get the death ray"?

"Send me 14 billion, trillion doll-hairs or I'll use my B-14 Space Modulator".... "On your ass"...? Too much? Lol... Wtf world are we in right now?

Anyway, what say you? A NWO NEEDS a disarmed world and DEFINITELY needs a disarmed America, ACCORDING TO THEM, NOT ME... so...? How they gonna do it? Well, here ya go...

