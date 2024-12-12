BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEMME GUESS... "THE ALIENS WANT THE GUNS", ... RIGHT?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 6 months ago

JUST A QUICK RABBIT HOLE THAT MAKES JUST A LITTLE TOO MUCH SENSE...

Is that what all this BULL-SHEEIT is about? Guns? Becuz that's what this "Alien Roll-out" is. It has their fingerprints ALL OVER IT...

 Wether true or not... They're doing It in a way to maximize their Agenda efforts and will aim it at whatever rights they need to break... For good reason, of course? I mean... "We just wanna rule your ass ad this whole thing about you defending you .. can't have it"

How about: "People won't stop shooting at the aweeee-ins" so, you know, guffaw guffaw, awwwh shucks... Uhhh .... Duuuhhhh... We gotta take em". Or I'll the gov spin it like the "Aliens are confiscating the guns, or else we get the death ray"? 

"Send me 14 billion, trillion doll-hairs or I'll use my B-14 Space Modulator".... "On your ass"...? Too much? Lol... Wtf world are we in right now?

Anyway, what say you? A NWO NEEDS a disarmed world and DEFINITELY needs a disarmed America, ACCORDING TO THEM, NOT ME... so...? How they gonna do it? Well, here ya go...

 Hit me ....... [email protected]

Keywords
trumpgunsusanwosurvive2ndprepareawef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy