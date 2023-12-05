Lukeville, AZ: Groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Melugin reports: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here.
