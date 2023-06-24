Genetically Modified Insects – Risks Intentional? | www.kla.tv/26379

Insects are currently being made palatable to us in the media. For good reason! Certain circles have a great interest in us getting used to eating them. Genetic manipulations with insects are easily possible, thus creating many possibilities for food and pharmaceutical companies but also great risks for everyone of us. This program shows, that genetic engineering has little light but a lot of dark sides.



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26379





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Intro

„Insects in Food“ File

www.kla.tv/25964

BR-documentary „Gekaufte Wahrheit“

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fhfWXbFwxjJT/

Prof. Árpád Pusztai

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%81rp%C3%A1d_Pusztai





What is ‘Genetic engineering’?

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gentechnik





Genetic engineering processes and products

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAz1GutJGbg&t=666s

https://www.spektrum.de/lexikon/ernaehrung/anti-matsch-tomate/571

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genome_Editing





Risks and acceptance in the population

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_Drive





Pandora’s Box is opened

https://www.dw.com/de/genver%C3%A4nderte-m%C3%BCcken-vermehren-sich-in-brasilien/a-50399709

https://www.testbiotech.org/aktuelles/freisetzung-gentechnik-muecken-florida

https://www.spektrum.de/news/gentechnisch-veraenderte-moskitos-in-florida-freigelassen/1870312

https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/ausland/2-milliarden-moskitos-in-florida-werden-erneut-genmanipulierte-muecken-freigesetzt-a3765583.html





Genetic engineering? NO THANKS!

https://www.mdrjump.de/thema/feldhamster-bau-deutschland-schuetzen-aussterben-haustier-urteil-100.html