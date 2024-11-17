BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
144000 FOUND HIDDEN IN SCRIPTURE
The Qodesh Calendar
The Qodesh Calendar
6 months ago

Chronologist & bible mathematician Malachi Yarden finds who are the 144000 hidden in scripture by use of Hebrew Numbers In Scripture (bible numeric's): 12+ years of intense research also finds:

Lost calendar of Lam 1:4 & 2:6 found chronologically hidden in scripture, unique discovery unlocks restored calendar in last days never seen before or known by Judaism or Christianity!

e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar
