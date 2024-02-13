Hezbollah Strikes IDF's 'Merkava' Tank in Fiery Assault: Dramatic Footage Emerges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the Gaza conflict, Hezbollah intensifies hostilities against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), heightening tensions along the Lebanese border. Following multiple aerial assaults on the Israeli military, the Lebanese militant faction initiates a ground offensive. Hezbollah has unveiled footage depicting a missile strike targeting an IDF Merkava Tank near the Israel-Lebanon border area.
Mirrored - Times Now World