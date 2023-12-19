Putin Exposes the Truth About the "Fake" Moon Landings

The Apollo moon landing was a fake spectacle, the 21st century equivalent of Roman bread and circuses, designed to capture the public’s imagination and divert it from the Vietnam war. But don’t take my word for it.

That’s according to a Russian investigation using Google’s own AI which determined that footage from the 1969 moon landing was a fake composition using synthetic imagery – and video reveals Putin himself was not remotely surprised by the news of the great deception.

Ever since he vowed to destroy the New World Order and expose the lies upon which their house of cards is built, Putin has been absorbing blows from the global elite and biding his time, like a boxer confident in his own strength, waiting for the right moment to strike.

The New World Order are responsible for the biggest and darkest lies ever told to humankind, which means the evidence is explosive. Putin knows he only has to strike once and the New World Order will fold.

- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

