(432 Hz music !!! ) 2 latin pieces on guitar: Baden Powel: Retrato Brasileiro// Valsa sem Nome

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(432 Hz music !!! ) 2 latin pieces on guitar: Baden Powel: Retrato Brasileiro// Valsa sem NomePLEASE READ BURKHARD HEIMS 6 DIMENSIONAL THEORIE ABOUT OUR WORLD
pdf file for free.
http://heim-theory.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Illobrand_von_Ludwiger-The_New_Worldview_of_the_Physicist_Burkhard_Heim.pdf
The New Worldview of the Physicist Burkhard Heim Burkhard Heim explains his Theory in Speeches, Interviews and private Conversations by Illobrand von Ludwiger . I have meet Mr. Ludwiger personally, he is a friend from Burkhard Heim and very and very confirm in Quantum Physics and so so called Extraterrestrial lifeforms and the theory of a 6 dimensional world . Some are saying that also a 12 dimensional theory can be formed. In that higher dimensional you will find good and the angles.