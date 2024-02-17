Your Cat Is An Ancient Chinese Taoist Master

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plato told us that a "Dog has the soul of a philosopher." But what about a Cat? In this video, we learn why your Cat may embody the Ancient Chinese Taoist Master, which goes contrary to most philosophy. With insights from Mark Twain and Laozi (Lao Tzu) of the Tao Te Ching, we may explore the mystical nature of Cats.
For Deep Insights On Taoist Philosophy & Tai-Chi: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonGregoryAuthor
https://www.youtube.com/@George-Thompson/
A powerful philosophical book and seminar on Taoism: https://nita.one/tao
Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us
Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#cat #cats #catlover #catlovers #animals #animal #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking