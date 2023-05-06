Who is Responsible for Jordan Neely's Death?? The Soros DA's like Alvin Bragg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jordan Neely, was choked out by a citizen, and two others pinning him down. Rather than describing guilt to Jordan, or those who put him in the chokehold, I believe it is the Soros funded DAs like Alvin Bragg, Kim Fox, George Gascon, Mike Schmidt, that are responsible as they release over and over and over again, career criminals back into public where eventually it comes to a head.#jordanneely #nyc #da #soros #america
