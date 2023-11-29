Florida cielo diviso in 2 parti 29 Novembre 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cielo in Florida diviso in 2? Ma esistono ignavi che credono a questo?
NB: I LINK CHE SEGUONO SONO IMMAGINI VERE NON MANOMESSE COME NEL VIDEO
https://static.mothership.sg/1/2019/02/sky-split-singapore.jpg
https://i.redd.it/dictarhpm4021.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iKgCoxqaHvM/maxresdefault.jpg
https://external-preview.redd.it/-m08H_9wFKeVJkCJfTlEfJXEtMEJHfhauxb6iL6kCJ0.png?auto=webp&s=3e7c635df202a20f3092c7df28f5a44223d86775