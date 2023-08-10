BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South African Farm Murders.
150 views • 08/10/2023

I recommend this documentary by Katie Hopkins.

It's about South African farm murders. (Keep in mind that the New York Times says that the singing of Kill The Boer is just poetry and shouldn't be taken literally.)

She has been banned from entering South Africa since making this film.

Mirrored from https://t.me/jermwarfare

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

katie hopkinssouth africafarm murdersdark secretjerm warfare
