© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I recommend this documentary by Katie Hopkins.
It's about South African farm murders. (Keep in mind that the New York Times says that the singing of Kill The Boer is just poetry and shouldn't be taken literally.)
She has been banned from entering South Africa since making this film.
Mirrored from https://t.me/jermwarfare
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.