1 week after I came back and he was still here and he couldn't get up when I approached him

Pingo was abandoned for days on a main street Saracuruna in Duque de Caxias, Portugal.

It was sad to see him like this. Someone even built him a makeshift house.

There had been a lot of comments, likes and feelings of pity on the post but what to do while he was still here.

Better God took him away sooner than seeing him like this and not getting help

My heart was heavy, I could not rescue him because I had no physical space in my shelter.

But I was hoping someone would touch him and rescue him.

A week later, I came back and he was still here. He was definitely sick and he couldn't get up when I approached him.

He even screamed when I touch him. Surely he was suffering both physically and mentally.

Day 2, I took this boy to the vet and he needed a lot of blood tests, distemper and x-rays.

As a result, he was distemper, lacking a blood count, and he injured his second and third vertebrae.

That means Pingo was hemiplegic for the rest of his life.

Day 10, I went with Pingo again to see the orthopedist to re-evaluate the condition. Pingo's only chance of being able to walk again was surgery, but it was only 50%. Surgery did not guarantee that he would be able to walk again.

The cost of the surgery is also not cheap. I had to make an urgent decision to have the surgery or not because the condition was still new.

Should I take the risk or not? I confused a lot.

Day 15, Pingo, a beautiful, young, sweet and affectionate puppy who was helpless because of his legs.

His eyes made me even more motivated to try.

Pingo deserved a chance even if it was only 50%.

Day 20, the surgery took place after many times of doctor's consultation. He lost a lot of weight because of antibiotics.

Pingo was still trying hard every day.

