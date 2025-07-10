Uploaded for pacsteam.org





MUSE Uprising 2025 Remix By Pacsteam





This remix of MUSE’s prophetic track Uprising brings new energy to a song that warned us all — long before most dared speak out. Originally released in 2009, the message rings louder in 2025 than ever before. The system is broken, corrupted, and weaponized against the people. From simulated freedom to digital lockdowns, this remix is a call to resist the illusion.





This is not just music — it's a soundtrack to reality.





“They will not force us. They will stop degrading us. They will not control us. We will be victorious.” — MUSE





Remixed by Pacsteam

