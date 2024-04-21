Galactic Federation Conflict Update, Biden Admin UAP Concerns, and Underwater UFOs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla, week in review
Apr 20, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 20, 2024
Topics
Interview on the Greg Reese show about exopolitics
A Message from the Galactic Federation of Worlds on the Iran-Israel Conflict
Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet releases a Report on underwater UFOs aka USOs
Next Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection runs from Sept 27-29.
JP video commentary on his interactions with the underground Ant People
NASA Astrobiology workshop discusses announcing the discovery of ET life.
Investigative Filmmaker Discusses UFOs, Underground Bases, SSP’s & Non-Human Intelligence
Biden Admin officials, Jake Sullivan and Lloyd Austin, shut down any prospects for passage of the UAP Disclosure Act due to election year concerns
The declassified Kona Blue document shows that UFOs were taken seriously by the Dept of Homeland Security, but it never got access to any retrieved alien tech.
Sweden & Switzerland just signed the Artemis Accords expanding it to 38 countries.
Some important insights shared in this Liberation Times article about a newly released batch of FOIA documents concerning whistleblower testimonies about UFOs.
