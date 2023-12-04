BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WATCH Democrats IGNORE this incredibly DISTURBING government program
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
160 views • 12/04/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 3, 2023


The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government recently held a hearing and Glenn knew it would be a wake-up call for how close we are to living Orwell's 1984. But it was even more disturbing than he thought it would be. "We live in two separate realities," Glenn says. While Republican lawmakers and journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger focused on exposing how our government is using psychological warfare against its citizens, the Democrats and their witness just kept comparing Trump to Hitler. "This is brainwashing...this is the worst of the worst," Glenn says. "And they didn't want to talk about it."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=574zPxchov4

Keywords
trumpdemocratshousehitlerbrainwashingglenn beckhearingfederal governmentweaponizationpsychological warfaremichael shellenbergermatt taibbiselect subcommitteetwo separate realities
