Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carl Higbie | "What the hell was the point of taking the House back in the first place?”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
35 views
Published a month ago

Newsmax Carl Higbie | "What the hell was the point of taking the House back in the first place?”…. If we’re not going to act like actual conservatives!


@CarlHigbie

https://x.com/CarlHigbie/status/1745759356103131309?s=20

Keywords
government corruptionnewsmaxcarl higbiespending limits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket