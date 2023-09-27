BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments: Ukraine HIMARS Take Out Russian Howitzers in ‘Perfect Shot’
High Hopes
37 views • 09/27/2023

US Military News


Sep 26, 2023


Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has just unveiled striking footage that appears to capture a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on Russian artillery in eastern Ukraine, specifically within the Donetsk region, an area previously annexed by Russia. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims that this "precise shot" from a HIMARS system resulted in the destruction of four Russian self-propelled Msta howitzers.


It's worth noting that Russia has reportedly lost 272 different variants of Msta artillery systems since the beginning of the full-scale conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaiBdqaPRvo


