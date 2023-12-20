⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 115nd Mechanised Brigade and 95th Air Assault Brigade near Sinkovka and Terni (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled two attacks of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade close to Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, the Group's artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Maryinka (DPR).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops killed & wounded, 1 tank & 3 motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, 1 Slovakia-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, 1 D-30 howitzer & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst were eliminated.

▫️ S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery & heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 79th Air Assault Brigade near Elizavetovka, Vladimirovka, and Novomikhailovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 UKR troops, 2 pickup trucks & 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systs.

▫️ Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian GOFs supported by aviation & artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 14th National Guard Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, and 116th Mechanised brigade close to Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 70 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers & 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, as a result of cohesive actions of units of the Russian GOFs supported by artillery, the AFU losses amounted to up to 75 UKR troops killed & wounded, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer & 1 Gvozdika SPd howitzer.

▫️ Op'l-Tactical & Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 127 areas during the day. Air defence units intercepted one Ukrianian Air Force Mi-24 helicopter near Uglesborochnaya railway station (DPR).



Five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles were intercepted in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region), Staromikhailovka, Spornoye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka (DPR), Belogorovka & Nyrkovo (LPR).



📊 In total, 553 airplanes and 260 helicopters, 9,899 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,202 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,416 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,502 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.