Occupation closes Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, West Bank of Palestine.

The Israeli occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to Muslims and prevented Palestinians living near the Ibrahimi Mosque from entering or leaving their homes under the pretext of Jewish holidays. FPTV's Sari Jaradat speaks to the mosque’s caretaker.
Filmed: 03/10/2024
