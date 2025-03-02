BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The combing revealed hundreds dead AFU soldiers left behind in Nikolayevo Daryino
634 views • 6 months ago

Infographic footage shows the number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who fighting for Kiev, have been killed and abandoned in their failed attempt to defend a settlement of Nikolayevo-Daryino in Kursk Region, which has been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian military correspondents released rare and sensitive footage on March 2, 2025, Russian servicemen conducted further combing operations in the settlement area, both in the forest belt and in resident 's homes, showing the terrible situation where the death toll of Ukrainian soldiers is fantastic, abandoned there by their comrades and survived for almost a month due to the cold weather. Remember! Nikolayevo-Daryino, located right on Russia-Ukraine border was liberated by the 83rd Separate Air Assault Brigade, around the end of January after Ukrainian forces had been in the area for more than six months since August 2024. The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that Ukrainian soldiers there took hostages as human shields, about 17 civilians were killed, and 4 people died due to lack of medical assistance during the occupation.

Now, Russian combing reveal the strangeness of Ukraine continued offensive into Kursk, but it continues to bring heavy and futile losses, losing hundreds of soldiers life even in every settlement. Russian soldiers conducting the sweeps said in conversations that up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, found and left in piles of snow and in their shelters in civilian buildings. So far, until March 2, Russian troops have advanced from positions near Nikolayevo-Daryino across the Ukrainian border and entered the village of Zhuravka from the north. In Kursk, Russian troops have pushed Ukrainian troops back from their defensive positions, from Nikolayevo-Daryino to the western outskirts of Sverdlikovo to the south of Sverdlikovo, crossing the state border towards Novyen’kyi. Russia is exerting strong pressure in their offensive to hasten the capture of Kursk, where recent documentation shows Ukrainian fortifications being destroyed in rapid succession!

 Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

kurskafu deadnikolayevo-daryino
