An unholy alliance: the Vatican & Hitler (5)
Follower of Christ777
81 views • 1 month ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Vatican666


In his interview, Darryl Eberhart explains the dangers of the roman catholic church and how, along with the Jesuits, Hitler was used to decimate Christians and non-roman catholics in Europe.


Hitler was raised as a roman catholic who admired the structure of the babylonian roman catholic church. He stated the following: "There has never been anything more grandiose on the earth than the hierarchical organization of the Catholic Church. I transferred much of this organization into my own party." - Adolf Hitler - (The Nazi Persecution of the Churches" by J.S. Conway - Pgs. 25, 26 & 162)


The Vatican represents the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. The former Roman empire still exists through the Vatican as political Rome was replaced by religious Rome. Caesar was replaced by the pope.


Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”


Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.


There’s NOTHING Christian about this evil entity: the satanic babylonian roman catholic church, as she is described in Revelation 17 and 18, is a counterfeit church. She is evil and satanic and her purpose is to control and again, she wants to destroy biblical Christianity but she won’t be able to.


The elect and sealed saints of God will have none of this but will be heavily persecuted for not participating in satan's Vatican new world order and for not accepting the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday rest and worship, a false system of worship originating from pagan ancient Babylon.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godhitleryeshuavaticanjesuitsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
