"The World Health Organization should be declared a terrorist organization because of the damage it has caused and the lies it has spread. Today, it would be safer to sign contracts with the Colombian drug cartels than with the WHO." - Mislav Kolakusic MEP - Member of the European Parliament, former judge, non-affiliated activist for the rule of law and fighter against corruption. https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic