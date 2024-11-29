Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM





Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Video Original Source: https://youtu.be/UV9qeSoUsy0

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM5hf97Y7N8cEI6bc74Mp2g





METHYLENE BLUE - Impacts Longevity By Boosting Mitochondrial Efficiency - Lanch Hitchings [2024]





My long-awaited video on Methylene Blue covers just about everything I know about this compound. Methylene Blue’s primary claim-to-fame lies in it’s ability to boost ATP production and increase mitochondrial efficiency.





In today’s video, we’ll talk about what Methylene Blue is and it’s history. Then we’ll dive into how it works, with an introduction to cellular respiration. Finally, we’ll go into it’s impact on the aging process, how to take Methylene Blue and some considerations when supplementing with this molecule.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

LANCE HITCHINGS “THE LONGEVITY GUIDE” ONLINE COURSE:

lancehitchings.com/the-longevity-foundations-optin





LANCE HITCHINGS WEBSITE:

lancehitchings.com





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno