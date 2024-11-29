BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
METHYLENE BLUE - Impacts Longevity By Boosting Mitochondrial Efficiency - Lanch Hitchings [2024]
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video Original Source: https://youtu.be/UV9qeSoUsy0

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM5hf97Y7N8cEI6bc74Mp2g


METHYLENE BLUE - Impacts Longevity By Boosting Mitochondrial Efficiency - Lanch Hitchings [2024]


My long-awaited video on Methylene Blue covers just about everything I know about this compound. Methylene Blue’s primary claim-to-fame lies in it’s ability to boost ATP production and increase mitochondrial efficiency.


In today’s video, we’ll talk about what Methylene Blue is and it’s history. Then we’ll dive into how it works, with an introduction to cellular respiration. Finally, we’ll go into it’s impact on the aging process, how to take Methylene Blue and some considerations when supplementing with this molecule.

LANCE HITCHINGS “THE LONGEVITY GUIDE” ONLINE COURSE:

lancehitchings.com/the-longevity-foundations-optin


LANCE HITCHINGS WEBSITE:

lancehitchings.com


