Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 10, 2024

Episode 2375 - What is the point of using celebrities to endorse pharmaceutical drugs.? -Why are positive prayers so important? -What do we have to look forward to during the debate? -Are a lot of people getting paid under the table, is the government giving out money to people that are abusing the system? -If chaos is the way to gain control then how much chaos do we have to go through? -Insurance companies are getting out of control. -Will Kamala play the victim in the debates? -Does nighttime light exposure linked to Alzheimers? -Does morning sunlight help improve sleep? -How important is it to have a relationship with Christ? -Is there a global micronutrient deficiency?