Jesus Word Destinations on the way to become a lost son returned

This video is a continuation of my testimony on the way to become a lost son that returned to our Father. In the video destinations on the way to heaven are mentioned being the biblical teachings of Jesus.
If you want more details about subjects mentioned in the video, for example eating from the tree of life, there is a video on that subject and many others in this channel