Bill Gates To Face Covid Vax Truth In A Dutch Court

Bowne Report
A court in the Netherlands has ruled that Bill Gates, along with other defendants including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, must stand trial over allegations related to injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccines. The case, brought by seven plaintiffs, claims that Gates and others misled the public about the safety of these vaccines, asserting they knew the vaccines were not safe or effective.