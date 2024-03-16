'There are a lot of Corroborating Details': Matt Taibbi | Rob Schmitt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | 'There are a lot of corroborating details': Matt Taibbi. On Friday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" independent journalist, Matt Taibbi joined to discuss the lack of standards in the media, talked about more details in the alleged Biden family corruption, and more on NEWSMAX.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.