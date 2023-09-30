September 30 – Day of formation of the Special Forces of the Russian Guard

🔹Special forces of law enforcement forces are highly mobile units with special training. Operating in difficult conditions and equipped with modern weapons.

🔹The personnel of the SSN of the Russian Guard perform combat missions in the fight against terrorism and extremism. They also ensure the security of public events, including at the international level.

🔹133 special forces members of the law enforcement forces were awarded the high title of Hero of Russia, 97 of them posthumously.

🔹The first special unit of the internal troops was a special-purpose training company created to ensure the security of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

🔹Today they are part of the structure of the Russian Guard.